iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
28°C
Instagram

Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire remains stable, guard construction continues


Document (wings) (20)

Update – Shuswap Emergency Program –August 11, 2023 – 12:45 PM

The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire has remained relatively stable over the past 48 hours, although warmer temperatures forecast this weekend may start to increase fire behaviour.

  • BC Wildfire crews continue to mop up and patrol Rawson Road north up to 100 ft from the fire edge. 
     
  • Crews are working along the south flank of the fire to build a fuel-free fire guard between existing roadways and the east side of Nikwikwaia Creek.  
     
  • Depending on the weather conditions and associated fire movement over the coming days, this fire has the potential to impact communities to the south of the fire, including Lee Creek.
     
  • Danger tree assessment and falling will be underway to assist crews.  
     
  • In the interest of air crew and public safety, people are urged to use common sense and keep their boats well away from areas where airtankers or helicopters are operating.
12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175