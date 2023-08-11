Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire remains stable, guard construction continues
Update – Shuswap Emergency Program –August 11, 2023 – 12:45 PM
The Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire has remained relatively stable over the past 48 hours, although warmer temperatures forecast this weekend may start to increase fire behaviour.
- BC Wildfire crews continue to mop up and patrol Rawson Road north up to 100 ft from the fire edge.
- Crews are working along the south flank of the fire to build a fuel-free fire guard between existing roadways and the east side of Nikwikwaia Creek.
- Depending on the weather conditions and associated fire movement over the coming days, this fire has the potential to impact communities to the south of the fire, including Lee Creek.
- Danger tree assessment and falling will be underway to assist crews.
- In the interest of air crew and public safety, people are urged to use common sense and keep their boats well away from areas where airtankers or helicopters are operating.