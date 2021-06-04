Lowest average COVID-19 case count since October 23

Health officials in B.C. announced 183 new cases of COVID-19 and one related death Friday in their final update of the week.

The province has now recorded a total of 145,049 infections and 1,710 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

"Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement.

Friday's update marks the fourth consecutive day that B.C. has announced fewer than 200 cases. The province's seven-day average has fallen to 210 cases per day, which is down from an all-time high of 1,130 in April and the lowest the average has been since Oct. 23.

B.C.'s active caseload dropped to 2,453, the lowest it's been Oct. 30, while hospitalizations related to COVID-19 remained at 224. The number of patients in intensive care decreased slightly to 59.