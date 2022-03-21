Luke Stack to step down as Executive Director of the Society of Hope

Affordable housing has been an issue in Kelowna for decades, especially rental properties for low income individuals, families and seniors.

That's why in 1989, Kelowna City Councillor Luke Stack and his wife Anne created the Society of Hope, to build much needed facilities.

Fast forward to today and Luke Stack is stepping down from his role as Executive Director.

"The Board of Directors, to their credit, and the senior management, we started planning a few years ago saying we needd to look for a nice transition strategy that brings new people into the leadership of the organization to carry it forward and allows me a graceful exit. I just turned 65 this year and I thought, this is a really nice time for me to give up the lead chair."

Stack will continue working for the Society of Hope, on a contract basis.

He says there are a couple of major rental projects under construction or in the planning stages that he wants to see completed.