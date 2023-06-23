Lumby receives funds to reduce the risks of climate change disasters

LUMBY – New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu says that people in Lumby will benefit from provincial funding to help reduce risks from future disaster related natural hazards and climate change.

“Disaster can strike at any time. That’s why our government is helping communities all over B.C. to plan and prepare for emergencies to help keep more people safe. The $150,000 in funding for Lumby will boost the ongoing flood mitigation plans that help reduce serious risks to residents.”

The Village of Lumby is receiving $150,000 for Bessette Creek Flood Mitigation near Maple Street.

Approximately $2.3 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) is going to local governments and First Nations across B.C. under the Climate Risk Reduction-Climate Adaptation stream. The funds will help communities to reduce risks from climate-related emergencies, such as floods and extreme heat events. It also supports the Province’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy, which outlines a broad range of actions for 2022-2025 to address climate impacts and build resilience across B.C.