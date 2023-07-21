Lumby School’s Out Afterschool and Summer Camp Program gets funding from Province

The Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) is pleased to receive a contribution of $2.16 million from the Province of British Columbia's Child Care BC New Spaces Fund. The funding, which is also supported by the Government of Canada, will construct 54 new child care spaces for the Lumby area.

The RDNO has partnered with the Whitevalley Community Resource Centre to be the operator of the new facility, who will be running the Lumby School's Out and Summer Day Camp licensed care, as well as Parent and Tot programming for children ages 0-6.

The new building will be located in close proximity to the White Valley Community Centre and will have the capacity for 54 spaces, becoming the permanent home for the existing 39 spaces and adding 15 new spaces to accommodate the needs of the growing community.

Design of the new childcare centre will begin in summer 2023, with construction expected to begin in 2024.

Quotes

“Canada-wide early learning and child care funding is critical to supporting the provinces and territories in creating new high-quality, affordable, flexible, and inclusive child care spaces in their communities, especially where they are needed most,” said Karina Gould, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. “The Government of Canada is proud to support projects such as this one, and will continue working with provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners to build a Canada-wide early learning and child care system that will benefit children and families across Canada.

“We are working with communities throughout B.C. to build accessible, affordable, quality child care spaces where people need them most,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon Monashee. “I am thrilled to share that in Lumby, our government has helped create 124 new child care spaces since 2018 while funding new child care centres. Congratulations to the community of Lumby and area on this important step in creating more child care spaces that will benefit children, their loved ones and our local economy.”

"We are excited about this news, knowing what a positive impact having a dedicated space for child care and child programming will make on the community," said Rick Fairbairn, Chair of the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture. "The space will increase the number of childcare spaces available, helping to reduce the shortage of options for families in our area."

“Lumby is growing,” said Lumby Mayor and RDNO Board Chair Kevin Acton, “and that growth includes many young families. The new spaces will be ideally located in the heart of the community, and support families well into the future.”

"We have a long history in Lumby of offering programs to children of all ages and we couldn't be more thrilled about the opportunity to expand our current programming to meet the increased demand of those looking for care," said Christine Lishman, Executive Director with the Whitevalley Community Resource Centre. "The funds from the Province will create a sense of belonging for the program and it's participants by having a dedicated space and really a hub for all children and youth programming. We have been so fortunate to have had such a strong ongoing partnership with the Village of Lumby and Regional District of North Okanagan to work together to achieve amazing projects like this, enhancing our community."