Lynx Air offering flights at YLW

YLW is happy to announce Lynx Air (Lynx) will begin service in April.

The ultra-affordable airline will provide non-stop service to Calgary and Vancouver twice a week starting on Friday, April 15.

“We are excited to see Lynx Air launch routes to Kelowna from Calgary and Vancouver in April,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “An affordable airline like Lynx will open doors for travellers looking to explore our beautiful region and increase travel opportunities for the Okanagan community.”

”As our booking site goes live today, we are excited to bring our commitment to ultra-low fares to life, by offering special launch fares from $39 one-way*,” said Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air. ”By May, Lynx will be operating 76 flights per week and that is just the beginning."