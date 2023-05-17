Mabel Lake Water - Boil Water Notice and Outdoor Water Restrictions

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW) that they are on a Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of May 17, 2023.

The BWN is in effect until the lake turbidity returns to a level that meets drinking water standards and sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

Why did this notice changed from a Water Quality Advisory?

Spring melt has increased the presence of particles like clay and silt (turbidity) in the water that enters the water treatment process and this process does not have the capacity to treat this water to meet drinking water standards.

The water turbidity levels leaving the water treatment process have exceeded 5.0 NTU and all customers who receive water from MLW are now on a BWN.

What should affected customers do?

All customers should boil their water for at least one minute when preparing any food, drinking, washing fruits & vegetables, making beverages or ice or when brushing teeth.

Outdoor Water Restrictions

Additionally, normal summer outdoor water restrictions are now in effect. These water restrictions allow MLW customers to water outdoors with sprinklers according to a schedule that is based on their street address.

Water Restrictions Schedule Sprinkler Use Allowed between 7:00 pm – 10:00 am Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Even House Address No Sprinklers Odd House Address Even

House Address Odd House Address Even House Address Odd House Address

To avoid the need for added restrictions, the community must adhere to following the schedule and being wise with their water use. Customers are encouraged to consider ways to irrigate as efficiently as possible. Over-drawing on the system can affect the safety of drinking water, and if the demand for water is consistently high, we may have to prohibit all outdoor water use.

Even under water restrictions, residents may water, any time, by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots. For more information, visit rdno.ca/restrictions.

Where can I find updates?

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

If you have any questions, please contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.