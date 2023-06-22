Mabel Lake Water - Boil Water Notice downgraded to Water Quality Advisory

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW) that as a result of improved raw water quality the Boil Water Notice (BWN) issued on May 17, 2023 is being downgraded to a Water Quality Advisory (WQA).

The WQA is in effect until the lake turbidity (cloudiness) returns to a level that meets drinking water standards and sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

Why did the Boil Notice change to a Water Quality Advisory?

Spring melt has increased the presence of particles like clay and silt (turbidity) in the water entering the water treatment process and this process does not have the capacity to treat this water to meet drinking water standards.

The turbidity levels leaving the water treatment process that had exceeded 5.0 NTU have decreased; however, they are still exceeding acceptable levels (1.0 NTU) and this is why a WQA is still necessary.

What should affected customers do?

Until the WQA is rescinded, young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should exercise caution and all customers may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for the following purposes: