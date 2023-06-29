Mabel Lake Water Customers – No Outdoor Watering: RDNO

No outdoor watering is in effect starting today, June 29, 2023 until July 4, 2023, for all customers on the Mabel Lake Water (MLW) system due to water system capacity concerns during this coming long weekend. This is to ensure water availability for essential domestic use and reduce risking loss of water. The map of the affected properties is attached.

On July 4, 2023, normal summer outdoor water restrictions will be back in effect. These restrictions allow customers to water outdoors according to a schedule based on street addresses.

Water Restrictions Schedule Sprinkler Use Allowed between 7:00 pm – 10:00 am Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Even House Address No Sprinklers Odd House Address Even

Historical water usage on the July long weekend is high and the water system has had issues in the past keeping up to demand. Customers must take action to reduce the risk that the reservoirs become depleted resulting in loss of water to customers, and/or compromised water quality.

During this period of no outdoor watering, customers may still water by hand with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle to maintain plant health. Use of sprinklers, filling or refilling pools/garden ponds or aesthetic water features, cleaning outdoor surfaces, vehicle washing, or other non-essential outdoor water use is not allowed. For more information, visit https://www.rdno.ca/restrictions.

Most lawns only need water once per week to remain healthy. Lawns naturally brown and go dormant with minimal water when it is hot – this is okay and the lawn will green up when the weather cools.

Where can I find future water notices?

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.