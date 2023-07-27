Mabel Lake Water - Water Quality Advisory Rescinded & New Water Restrictions

The Regional District of North Okanagan is issuing two water notices for Mabel Lake Water (MLW). The first notice is to advise customers that the Water Quality Advisory (WQA) issued on June 22, 2023 is now RESCINDED.

The WQA is rescinded because the turbidity (cloudiness) levels that were over 1.0 NTU, which caused the WQA, have now decreased to acceptable levels (less than 1.0 NTU) and the WQA can be rescinded. Sampling results confirm the drinking water is safe.

Updated Outdoor Water Restrictions

The second water notice is to advise MLW customers of updated outdoor water use restrictions. The Government of BC has issued a Level 4 Drought for the South Thompson watershed under the Water Sustainability Act. The Mabel Lake Water Utility uses water in this watershed and outdoor watering impacts the lake and stream levels. As a result of the provincial declaration, the RDNO is issuing Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions for the Mabel Lake Water community. A map of affected properties is attached.

Stage 2 Water Restrictions are as follows:

Customers are only allowed to water their lawns twice a week

Please refer to the schedule below to find your designated watering days:

Odd House Numbers: Watering Days – Tuesdays and Saturdays

Even House Numbers: Watering Days - Sundays and Wednesdays

Minimize car washing to conserve water during the drought. When washing your car, use a sponge and bucket instead of running water.

Did you know that overwatering your lawn not only affects your community’s water supply, it can also harm the health of your grass. Most lawns need just 2.5cm (one inch) of water per week—about the depth of a tuna can.

An easy way to see whether you are watering an appropriate amount is to place an empty tuna can with the lid off in an area where you are irrigating. When the can is full, usually after 15 to 20 minutes, you know that your grass has gotten an adequate amount of water. Watering for more than one hour per location is strictly forbidden.

Under Stage 2 Water Restrictions, customers are allowed to water by hand at any time with a watering can or hose with a spring-loaded shut-off nozzle. Drip irrigation is also allowed any time as evaporation is minimal when the water is applied directly at the plant roots.

For indoor and outdoor water conservation tips, visit www.rdno.ca/waterwise.

For more information, visit www.rdno.ca/restrictions.