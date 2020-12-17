MADD display moving around Central Okanagan

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Central Okanagan has put together a car crash display that will be moving around Kelowna and West Kelowna this holiday season.

Spokesperson Laura Garcia says the display provides a powerful representation of what can happen if someone chooses to drive impaired.

“Each and every year, thousands of Canadians are killed or injured in impaired driving crashes. Driving under the influence of alcohol or any other drug is a terrible crime that touches all life and it is possible, dangerous and an intolerable act.”

The display will be in Downtown Kelowna until December 20th, then be moved to Home Hardware on Springfield Rd for two weeks, followed the Superstore in West Kelowna as their final destination.

Garcia says the initiative was picked up by the Kelowna chapter after seeing how impactful it has been in Vancouver.

“It doesn't matter how small or big the community is, it always happens that somebody chooses to drink and then drive and then it can happen to anybody. It could be hurt themselves, it could be killed or hurt somebody else,” said Garcia.

They're encouraging people to plan ahead if they want to drink.

Look out for the display until January 15th.