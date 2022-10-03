Mail it in!: Time is running out to vote by mail

The deadline to request a Kelowna General Local Election mail ballot package to be delivered by Canada Post is Tuesday, Oct. 4. However, packages can be requested until Thursday, Oct. 13 for pickup in person. The voter is responsible for making sure the Chief Election Officer receives the completed mail ballot package by 8 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Mail ballot voting for the October 15 General Local Election is available to all eligible voters. Residents can request a vote-by-mail package by completing an online application at kelowna.ca/election, in person at the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall, or by calling 250-469-8645.

“We want to ensure that everyone who is eligible has convenient access to vote because every vote matters,” said Laura Bentley, Chief Election Officer, City of Kelowna. “In addition to offering mail ballot voting and advance voting dates, we also provide curbside voting at all locations and a voter assist terminal at Parkinson Recreation Centre. Special voting is conducted at several residential care facilities, and the hospital for patients who are unable to go to a voting location on General Voting Day.”

The voter assist terminal will be available at Parkinson Recreation Centre to provide an electronic option for electors with differing abilities to mark their ballots privately and independently.

Each voting location provides an option for an individual to take an oath and provide assistance to another voter, including as a translator for the registration process or for assistance to mark a ballot. Election officials will also conduct curbside voting for those unable to enter the voting place.

Eligible voters need to be a resident of the City of Kelowna, be 18 years of age or older on Oct. 15, a Canadian citizen and have lived in British Columbia for at least six months.

Advance in-person voting begins Oct. 5. Find a complete list of dates, times and general voting information, as well as to sign up for election e-updates visit kelowna.ca/election. Join the conversation on social media with the hashtag #kelownavotes.