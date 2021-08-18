Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin addresses sexual assault charge

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says he will defend himself “vigorously” after formally being charged with one count of sexual assault following a police investigation.

Appearing outside a Gatineau courthouse on Wednesday, Fortin said he heard from the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) about the arrest warrant on Monday, and will now pursue two avenues of legal recourse.

“The arrest warrant was a total surprise. I am reluctantly, and at my own expense, forced to pursue two forms of legal redress. The first, to vigorously defend myself against the charge laid today in criminal court and second, ask the federal court to consider the lack of due process afforded to me throughout this whole ordeal,” said Fortin.

Fortin has denied any wrongdoing regarding the charge that’s in relation to an allegation that dates back to early 1988 when he was a student at the Royal Military College in Saint-Jean, Que.

Fortin was the face of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout until mid-May, when he was removed from the post as the investigation came to light. Five days later, the CFNIS referred a sexual misconduct investigation to the Quebec prosecution service to determine whether criminal charges should be laid.

Fortin and his legal team have pushed back against his dismissal and the allegation against him. They are pursuing a judicial review of the decision to remove him from his position, citing procedural unfairness and political interference by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

“As the acting chief of defence staff told me, confirmed in his personal notes, the decision to remove me was a result of political calculus,” he said. “I just want to get back to work.”

CTV has not independently verified these claims.

The application for review, in part, asks that Fortin resume his position with the Public Health Agency of Canada – a position now held by Brig.-Gen. Krista Brodie.

Fortin said the last several months have been a “nightmare” for him and his family.

“For the past three months, my family and I have been living this nightmare of not knowing, not knowing the nature of the allegation, not knowing the status of the investigation, not knowing whether or not I’d be charged. My legal team has repeatedly, repeatedly contacted prosecutors seeking information with no success,” he said.

“I’ve been forced to read much about me in the media with no ability, or no outlet to defend my name.”

The Canadian Armed Forces has been gripped by a flurry of high-profile departures as of late, following allegations of sexual misconduct and subsequent police investigations.

Military police launched an investigation of allegations of misconduct directed at the former chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance on Feb. 4, following his retirement.

In mid-July, Vance was charged with obstruction of justice under the Criminal Code for allegedly for attempting to persuade a woman to make false statements about their past relationship.

Vance’s successor, Admiral Art McDonald was also the subject of a misconduct probe but the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said the investigation did not “reveal evidence to support the laying of charges under either the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada,” a statement read.

Fortin’s lawyer said he’s due to be arraigned at the Gatineau courthouse on Sept. 20.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Brooke Taylor.