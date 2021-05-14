iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin no longer leading vaccine campaign

Major-General Dany Fortin is seen in this undated photo from the Department of National Defence. (Source: DNC)

 Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has left his role with the Public Health Agency of Canada as the military general in charge of the logistics of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and is now the subject of a military investigation.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces issued a joint statement late Friday evening, stating that acting Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Eyre will be reviewing next steps with Fortin.

This is a breaking news story

- with files from CTV -

