Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin no longer leading vaccine campaign

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin has left his role with the Public Health Agency of Canada as the military general in charge of the logistics of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout and is now the subject of a military investigation.

The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces issued a joint statement late Friday evening, stating that acting Chief of the Defence Staff, Lieutenant-General Eyre will be reviewing next steps with Fortin.

This is a breaking news story

