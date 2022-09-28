Major Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death of elderly woman in Enderby

The British Columbia RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of an investigation after the discovery of a deceased 72-year-old woman.

On September 25, 2022, North Okanagan Rural RCMP received information about a deceased woman inside a residence in Enderby. Investigators believe that her death is suspicious.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, however, investigators believe that it was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit’s information line at 1-877-987-8477.