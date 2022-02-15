Major fire in Rutland, causes traffic problems on Highway 97

A major fire broke out in the early hours of this morning in the Blue Heights commercial complex at Highway 97 and McCurdy Road.

The building is destroyed along with the 4-5 businesses it contained.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from all parts of the structure.

The alarm was upgraded.

Eventually, there were 5 engines, two ladders, rescue and the command units were on scene along with 35 firefighters.

No cause determined yet. The investigation won't get started until later this morning.

Traffic along Highway 97 between McCurdy and Leathead has been disrupted through the Tuesday morning commute.