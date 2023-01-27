iHeartRadio

Major Portion of Highway 1 Closed for Avalanche Control


avalanche control

A large portion of highway 1 will be closed for avalanche control today between Townley St and 14th St N for 142.5km.

That means begining in Revelstoke and ending in Golden the road is closed with no detour until 5pm.

Drive BC is set to give an update at 4pm.

