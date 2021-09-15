Major power outage in Peachland and area
A Peachland and area power outage was caused by a flaming hydro pole.
Dag Sharman with BC Hydro says, "There is not a problem with the fire itself, just our pole. There's nothing to indicate that anything other than our equiptment was involved.
"Our crews are on site and they have to first remove the old pole then they have to install the new pole, so it is like a small consturction project."
Sharman estimates power will be restored around 5pm.
