Major power outage on the Westside and south
A major power outage is affecting hundreds of homes and businesses in West Kelowna..Peachland and Summerland. It runs from Shannon Lake Road on the Westside down to the remote areas above highway 97 to nearly Penticton.
We will have updates as more information becomes available.
Fridge/Freezer Disposal for North Westside ResidentsFor North Westside Road residents affected by the White Rock Lake Wildfire, please be advised that booking curbside collection of fridges and freezers will end at noon on Thursday, September 16th.
Nearly 5.8 million people have taken advantage of advanced polling"Canadians still have the opportunity to contribute to this great democratic exercise by voting on election day or by returning their special ballot before the September 20 deadline."
Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald dead at 61Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer that he kept private.
