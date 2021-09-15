iHeartRadio

Major power outage on the Westside and south

BC Hydro

A major power outage is affecting hundreds of homes and businesses in West Kelowna..Peachland and Summerland. It runs from Shannon Lake Road on the Westside down to the remote areas above highway 97 to nearly Penticton.

We will have updates as more information becomes available.

