Make it an amazing May long weekend

It is the unoffical start of summer.

The May long weekend is here.

With pandemic measures eased and more tourists expected to visit Kelowna over the coming months, parks, beaches and the downtown will be busy.

“We have laid the foundation for a safe and successful summer by working with community partners to align our approach,” said Darren Caul, Community Safety Director. “Crime prevention is a shared responsibility, and we ask everyone to do their part by securing their vehicles and valuables.

You will see more bylaw officers and the RCMP will also making more patrols.

“Our officers are ready for another summer season,” said Superintendent Kara Triance, Officer in Charge of Kelowna Regional RCMP detachment. “This is the time of year when our police officers most proudly serve as we showcase our vibrant city and all it has to offer to visitors and locals alike.”

A reminder, consumption of alcohol in parks and beaches is not permitted.