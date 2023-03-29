Make sure you have spare change: Metered street parking returns to Penticton ahead of tourist season

Residents are reminded that free two-hour metered street parking throughout downtown Penticton will wrap up on Friday, March 31, 2023.

City Council paused paid on-street parking during the winter months as an effort to support downtown businesses during the slower tourist season and encourage people to head downtown.

With the three-month break now set to expire, Bylaw Services will remove the ‘hoods’ from downtown parking meters and notices from parking machines. Current parking rates are $2 per hour.

Residents are reminded of a free two-hour parking lot available in the Braeburn lot at 200 Block Backstreet Blvd. until April 30, 2023, provided by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association. More information on that lot can be found at downtownpenticton.org.

Bylaw Services has also begun conducting general maintenance of the parking machines to install new tap functionality, so the public may see parking meters and machines uncovered over the next few weeks while work is being conducted.

For more parking information, including maps and details about the Passport Parking Canada app for paying on your mobile device, visit penticton.ca/parking.

For questions or further information, please contact City of Penticton Bylaw Services at 250-490-2440.