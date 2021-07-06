Makeover for Cook Road boat launch boardwalk

Starting Wednesday (Jul 7), through to the end of August, the City will begin work to improve the connection to the waterfront pedestrian boardwalk at the Cook Road boat launch.

“We’re pleased to be able to improve continuous public waterfront in this popular area,” said Andrew Gibbs, Project Manager. “Expanding the public’s access to our lakefront for all residents to enjoy is a community priority.”

A new section of wooden pedestrian boardwalk will connect the boat launch with the pre-existing boardwalk along the waterfront at the Hotel Eldorado. The expanded boardwalk will upgrade the existing gravel path and will be wider and more accessible for pedestrians.

Efforts will be taken to limit impact to use of the boat launch during this time. Learn more about recent updates to the Cook Road boat launch parking area on the City of Kelowna Website.

For more information on the Cook Road boat launch pedestrian boardwalk project, visit the City of Kelowna website.