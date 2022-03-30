Making a difference in Romania

The Kelowna’s Gospel Mission's Mike Morrison is making a difference overseas.

Morrison, who is development director, has been in Romania since March 19th, heading up a humanitarian medical team working with the Ukrainian refugees.

He is supporting local NGOs to provide services such as mental health support as well as hygiene and shelter needs with Project HOPE.

Carmen Rempel, Executive Director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission, said, “We are thrilled to see Mike go and use his skills to help those in need in Romania. Our mission is to feed, shelter and help those in need; this work with refugees fleeing war is in alignment with our Mission and values. We pray for peace.”