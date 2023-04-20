MAKR Group Names Dennis Scott as VP of Production and Engineering

After a comprehensive global search, the MAKR Group has found its new VP within its own walls, with the appointment of Dennis Scott as Vice President of Production and Engineering. The newly created role will report to President Jill White and lead innovation in product design and engineering, as well as oversee manufacturing and product strategy.

Scott makes the transition to vice president from his current role at MAKR as Director of Engineering and Operations. He first joined Waterplay, one of MAKR’s most established global brands, in 2004 as a design specialist. In a career that has spanned nearly two decades with the company, Scott has taken on progressive leadership roles in research and development, as well as design and engineering.

“In almost 18 years of working together, I have never heard Dennis say that something cannot be done,” said Jill White, President of the MAKR Group. “His commitment to continuous learning and personal growth have led him down several different paths within our organization. Along each step of the way, he has demonstrated that no task is beneath him nor too challenging. He understands our business and that people are at the core of it. Whether it is customer or employee facing, Dennis is a true ambassador and I look forward to the next decade leading this amazing team alongside him.”

A natural creative thinker, Scott’s product designs and instinctive engineering solutions have won multiple awards in the aquatic play industry for innovation and best product. With a focus on research and technology Scott and his teams at MAKR have worked hard to push the play industry to new heights.

“I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to grow at the MAKR Group,” said Scott. “I have had so many incredible opportunities in my career with MAKR and am excited to continue to contribute to the company’s growth and success. Our team has great depth of experience and is positioned to push the limits of innovation and customer service.”

Scott is a member of the ASTM Advisory Council and is responsible for creating global standards for materials, products, test methods and systems, as well as establishing standards on amusement ride design, operation, maintenance, inspection and quality assurances—a role that forces him to balance imaginative thought with practical theories that encourage safety and quality when creating new play experiences.

He holds two credentials from Okanagan College; an Associate of Science degree coupled with a Mechanical Engineering Technology diploma. He is currently a candidate at the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University where he is pursuing an Executive Master’s of Business Administration.

A keen advocate of continuing education, Scott actively collaborates with the University of British Columbia Okanagan on multiple capstone projects and with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council, and has achieved designation in project management (PMP), business analyst (PMI PBA) and agile project management (PMI ACP). Scott’s playful and inclusive product designs can be seen throughout the world encouraging meaningful social experiences in play spaces for all ages and abilities.