Male Arrested after altercation involving replica handgun

On June 26, 2023 Salmon arm RCMP responded to a complaint of a male threatening a Bailiff at a residence in Blind Bay.

The male was angry at the Bailiff and uttered threats to kill the Bailiff and a neighbor while waving a reported handgun around.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers responded with the support of the RCMP's Southeast District Emergency Response team and RCMP Air Services.

While responding the male left in a vehicle and was arrested very quickly in the Blind Bay area by Salmon Arm officers and Emergency Response team officers.

The male was arrested in possession of a replica handgun and 9mm ammunition.

The male is facing charges of breaching court imposed conditions as a result of possessing ammunition and a firearm, uttering threats to two people, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The male is presently in police custody and has been remanded into custody to appear in court later on June 27, 2023.