Male found deceased on McCulloch Road

On June 4th, 2023 just before 8:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a deceased male found in the area of McCulloch Road at Myra Forest Service Road. Several officers attended the rural location and secured the surrounding area to prevent additional foot or vehicle traffic while a protected and thorough investigation takes place. The scene has since been released.

The investigation remains ongoing and the Kelowna RCMP is working alongside the BC Coroners Service to gather more information. There is no concern for public safety in relation to this incident.