Mallette makes most of long weekend

How did Kris Mallette spend the long weekend?

Nope, he didn't have his feet up relaxing.

The personable head coach of the Kelowna Rockets was in Calgary attending Hockey Canada's U-18 summer development camp.

Mallette, a member of the coaching staff, is hoping this is a stepping stone to eventually being a member of the coaching staff of Hockey Canada's prestigious World Junior Team.

The Kelowna Rockets organization has had several coaches named to the staff in the past, including Marcel Comeau, Marc Habscheid, Jeff Truitt and Ryan Huska.

Both Comeau (1996) and Habscheid (2003) were head coaches.

This years world juniors will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer.