Man Allegedly Spits in Cop's Face Following Arrest

police

Spitting in a police officer's face is never a good idea at the best of times.

Doing it with a heightened awareness of COVID-19 is even more intrusive.

A Kelowna criminal faces several charges after allegedly spitting in the face of a police officer after being arrested.

39 year-old Jesse Hyde was taken into custody Saturday while trying to break into a vacant home on Alder Court. 

He faces charges of break and enter with intent and aggravated assault on a police officer.

