Man Allegedly Spits in Cop's Face Following Arrest

Spitting in a police officer's face is never a good idea at the best of times.



Doing it with a heightened awareness of COVID-19 is even more intrusive.

A Kelowna criminal faces several charges after allegedly spitting in the face of a police officer after being arrested.



39 year-old Jesse Hyde was taken into custody Saturday while trying to break into a vacant home on Alder Court.



He faces charges of break and enter with intent and aggravated assault on a police officer.