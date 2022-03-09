Man Apprehended Under Mental Health Act

Updated 2 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have apprehended a man following the conclusion of an incident on Leguime Road.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a residence in the 600-block area of Leguime Road in Kelowna.

The Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene, along with a Critical Incident Commander and a Crisis Negotiator.

“A Kelowna man was apprehended into custody under the Mental Health Act with the assistance of the tactical Emergency Response Team and subsequently transported to hospital for further assessment,” says Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Police thank the public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this incident safely.”

1 p.m.

Police have released the following statement:

Kelowna RCMP are currently on the scene of an unfolding incident.

At approximately 11:35 a.m., Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of an incident at a residence in the 600-block area of Leguime Road in Kelowna. There is a heavy police presence in this area.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public and media to refrain from posting photos of our officers on scene. Motorists should avoid this area if possible.

More information will be released once it becomes available.