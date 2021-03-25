Man approaching children

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a concerning report that two children were approached by a stranger.

On Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP received a report that a man had driven up to two boys on Arbor View Drive in Kelowna the day before at approximately 1:30 p.m. and asked them if they wanted to get into his vehicle. The two boys said no, and the man drove away. He apparently was seen by the boys several times again during that time period.

The unknown man was described as having a prominent nose, and was driving a dark grey or black older model pickup truck.

“We are actively working to identify the man and determine his intentions. We are also working to determine if this incident is related in any way to the other suspicious person reports we’ve received recently,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “This incident is concerning, and we are appealing to any witnesses, or persons with surveillance video or dashcam footage, to come forward and speak with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.