Man arrested after assault at restaurant

An Okanagan man has been arrested and is facing charges following an investigation into an assault which occurred at a West Kelowna restaurant last Sunday.

On March 27th, West Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an assault which had occurred at a restaurant on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Police learned the suspect had allegedly committed an unprovoked assault on a patron of the restaurant. It was also alleged the assailant damaged some of the patron’s property.

After an investigation which included interviewing multiple witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage, West Kelowna RCMP members on patrol recognised the suspect and made an arrest on last Thursday.

“The RCMP are happy to see a person identified as the suspect through the strong efforts of the investigative team with the cooperation of members of the public for this seemingly unprovoked attack”, stated Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon.

36-year-old Dallas Morin has been charged with assault and mischief by the BC Prosecution Service.