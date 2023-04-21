Man arrested after flashing pellet gun at Penticton business

On the afternoon of April 20th, 2023, frontline officers responded to the parking lot of a business located in the 900 block of Railway Street, in Penticton, BC. A male suspect had allegedly displayed a firearm as he left the store.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect still in the parking lot and arrested him without incident. Officers seized a pellet gun from the suspect, which was confirmed recently purchased from inside the store.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Penticton resident, agreed to relinquish the firearm to police. No charges are being recommended at this time.

“After a stern warning by police, the individual agreed to relinquish the firearm”, explains Cpl. James Grandy. “These firearms, whether replica or air powered, are so intricately designed, making it difficult for the public or responding officers to distinguish them from real ones. Therefore, exhibiting or utilizing them in public spaces poses considerable risk, and is prohibited.”