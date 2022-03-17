Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop

Residents of Kelowna’s Black Mountain and Gallagher Canyon area may have noticed a heavy police presence late Wednesday afternoon (March 16, 2022) which included police on ATV’s, Police Dog Service, Emergency Response Team and RCMP Air Services.

At approximately 3:45 PM, officers with BC Highway Patrol and Kelowna Municipal Traffic were conducting a distracted driving enforcement operation on Highway 33 near Homer Road in Kelowna. A BCHP officer was alerted to a motorcycle which did not have a licence plate and stepped out to flag the motorcycle and rider to the curb. The motorcyclist initially slowed, then revved the engine, and drove directly at the officer who side-stepped the motorcycle, but not before contact was made with the officer who sustained a minor injury.

The officer obtained a good description of the motorcycle and rider and radioed other officers in the area, then began making patrols in the area where it was last seen. Members of the public were very helpful and gave police valuable information which led to another sighting and attempt to stop the motorcycle on Highway 97 near McCurdy Road, but the motorcyclist did not stop and continued to evade police by driving dangerously through traffic, red lights and onto sidewalks. For reasons of public safety, police did not pursue the motorcyclist, however RCMP Air Services picked up the trail and followed the motorcyclist into the Black Mountain area onto a trail system along KLO Creek.

Meanwhile, Kelowna RCMP officers on ATV’s with the assistance of the Police Dog Service and members of the Emergency Response Team flooded the area where RCMP Air Services had last seen the motorcyclist. After a manhunt lasting nearly an hour, police located the motorcycle and rider hiding in a heavily wooded area and took him into custody.

Cory Allan Anderson, 36, of Kelowna was wanted on several outstanding warrants and is now facing a series of new charges stemming from this incident, including Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Police, Assault Peace Officer (with a weapon). More charges are expected as the investigation progresses. Anderson is currently in custody pending his Bail Hearing.

“BC Highway Patrol wishes to thank everyone who assisted with this file, including the Kelowna RCMP, Police Dog Service, Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and the public,” says Sergeant Bryce Petersen of BCHP Kelowna. “The level of cooperation was truly excellent and seamless and resulted in the arrest of a wanted individual. This demonstrates how we are keeping our highways safer together.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna at 250-491-5354 and reference file 2022-1049. As the matter is now before the Courts, no further information is available.