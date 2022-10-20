Man Arrested After Foot Chase

On October 19, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. Kelowna RCMP received information that a male was overheard talking about breaking into a parked vehicle in the 1800 block of Underhill Street.

Officers arrived in the area and observed a male already in the passenger seat of a vehicle rummaging around. When the male suspect noticed officers approaching he fled on foot onto Enterprise Way causing a short foot chase but was able to get away on his bike. A short time later, officers noticed a person on the same bike who matched the description of the suspect they where looking for and arrested the 33-year-old Kelowna male.

He was brought to the Kelowna RCMP station where he was fingerprinted and photographed then released pending further investigation for the charge of mischief under $5000.

This individual has 111 negative police interactions with 10 criminal charges in the Central Okanagan and will be in court facing this new charge on December 16, 2022.

“Kelowna RCMP are continuing this investigation, gathering surveillance and statements from witnesses to ensure the best possible evidence is submitted to the courts who ultimately decide on moving forward with charges,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relation Officer.

If you witnessed this situation and have yet to speak with RCMP or have dash camera footage, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-66020.