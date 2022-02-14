Man arrested after long negotiation

A 29 year-old man has been arrested following an incident early Saturday morning in Penticton.

At around 4:30 am, RCMP responded to a report of a man at the residence on Winnipeg Street being aggressive and potentially having a firearm.

Police established containment of the area, notified the neighbours to stay clear and attempted to call the man outside to arrest him.

After numerous attempts to negotiate with the individual the RCMP ERT team was finally able to apprehend him when he surrendered to police outside the residence. “We are fortunate no one was hurt during this situation. Through the use of specialized resources available to the RCMP we were able to promptly mitigate the risk to both the public and the police and ensure no one was injured” said S/Sgt Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.