Man arrested after numerous driving complaints

On August 26th, 2020, just before 7:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a complaint of a red Toyota Rav4 driving erratically in the area of Springfield Road and Hollywood Road in Kelowna. When RCMP officers located the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, it fled from them in a dangerous manner.

In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue. A short time later, Kelowna RCMP began to receive numerous complaints of the vehicle’s driving. Officers flooded the area and the vehicle was located abandoned on Burtch Road.

RCMP Police Dog Services attended and the alleged driver, a 50-year-old Kamloops man, was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

The vehicle was determined to have been reported stolen in Calgary on August 20th 2020.

“The behaviour of this driver was extremely reckless and posed a danger to everyone he met,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We would like to extend our thanks to all the citizens who assisted us in apprehending him by calling and reporting. This information helped us narrow our search area and get this dangerous driver off the road quicker.”

The driver has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date. His name is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and will be referred to BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval when completed.