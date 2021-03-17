Man arrested after stabbing

On March 15th, 2021, just before 7:30 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 1200-block of Brookside Avenue where a man had allegedly been assaulted with an edged weapon. The victim was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with serious injuries.

RCMP officers immediately began an investigation into the assault, and a short time later, arrested a suspect.

The 36-year-old man has been released on conditions for a future court date. The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

“Our officers remained on scene gathering physical evidence for quite some time.” Says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We have subsequently released the scene and are confident in saying that there is no risk to the public as a result of this incident.”

No further information is being released at this time.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with knowledge of this matter is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.