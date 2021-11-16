Man arrested during break and enter to jewelry store

West Kelowna RCMP arrested a man fleeing the scene of a break and enter into a jewelry store.

On November 13, 2021 at 8:46 p.m., West Kelowna responded to a report of multiple commercial alarms at a jewelry store on Main Street in West Kelowna.

Upon arrival, officers found damage had been done to the store and entry had been gained. West Kelowna RCMP officers searched the area and located a man fleeing from the store with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

“This stolen property was likely going to be sold on the black market,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “Our officers responded quickly and acted decisively to catch this thief in the act and return the stolen merchandise to the store.”

A 33-year-old man from West Kelowna was arrested for Break and Enter, Theft over $5000.00 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime. He was released from police custody to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on November 30, 2021.