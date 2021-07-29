Man arrested following assault

A Kelowna man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another person, and responding officers.

On July 28, 2021, just before 8:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a residence in the 2700-block of KLO Road where a man had allegedly assaulted an adult victim.

Frontline officers attended and placed the man under arrest for assault. The accused allegedly resisted arrested, and assaulted officers. He was taken into custody with the assistance of backup officers who arrived on scene.

The 35-year-old Kelowna man has been held in custody and will be brought before the court. The full findings of the investigation will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, and the incident is believed to be an isolated one.

No further information is being released at this time.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with knowledge of this matter is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.