Man arrested for alleged assault of emergency room nurse at KGH

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 14, 2020 at 10:55AM:

A man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a healthcare worker inside Kelowna General Hospital.

On May 13th, 2020 just after 2 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to the Kelowna General Hospital in response to a report of a healthcare worker being assaulted. The emergency room nurse was allegedly struck in the arm by the man who had come to the hospital for treatment. The suspect was restrained by security personnel until police arrived.

The 37-year-old Vernon man was arrested by police. He has subsequently been released for a future court date.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the alleged assault.

The matter will be referred to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.