iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
12°C
Instagram

Man arrested for mischief to parked cars


rcmp

On September 5th, 2023, at 8:45 p.m., frontline officers in Penticton responded to multiple reports of a man using a 2x4 piece of plywood to damage parked vehicles along Moosejaw Street. 

Officers later located the accused, a 22-year-old man from Whitehorse, Yukon.

The man was taken into custody, and held in custody on charges related to mischief and failing to abide by his court-imposed conditions.

Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the damage caused.

Should anyone believe their property was also damaged as a result of this incident, and haven't yet reported it, they're encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2023-14523.
 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175