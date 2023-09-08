Man arrested for mischief to parked cars
On September 5th, 2023, at 8:45 p.m., frontline officers in Penticton responded to multiple reports of a man using a 2x4 piece of plywood to damage parked vehicles along Moosejaw Street.
Officers later located the accused, a 22-year-old man from Whitehorse, Yukon.
The man was taken into custody, and held in custody on charges related to mischief and failing to abide by his court-imposed conditions.
Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the damage caused.
Should anyone believe their property was also damaged as a result of this incident, and haven't yet reported it, they're encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2023-14523.
