Man arrested for mischief to parked cars

On September 5th, 2023, at 8:45 p.m., frontline officers in Penticton responded to multiple reports of a man using a 2x4 piece of plywood to damage parked vehicles along Moosejaw Street.

Officers later located the accused, a 22-year-old man from Whitehorse, Yukon.

The man was taken into custody, and held in custody on charges related to mischief and failing to abide by his court-imposed conditions.

Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of the damage caused.

Should anyone believe their property was also damaged as a result of this incident, and haven't yet reported it, they're encouraged to contact the Penticton RCMP, quoting file 2023-14523.

