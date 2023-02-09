Man arrested in Salmon Arm after stealing Jeep, hitching ride on train

On February 6, 2023 at approximately 12:45 PM the Salmon Arm RCMP received a report that a red Jeep was abandoned at the end of 70th Ave NE. A person in the area captured video of the male driver leaving the Jeep. Police attended and located the vehicle and determined that it had been stolen in Kelowna that morning. Also in the vehicle was a stolen E Bike.

A good description of the suspect matched a subsequent complaint of a male with the same description hopping on a passing train. CP was advised and alerted police who then began to look for the male near the tracks at local points where the train stopped or slowed to a near stop in Salmon Arm.

The male, with a distinctive description, was subsequently located an arrested near a local business in the West end of

town.

The male was held in custody and was later released as police continue to investigate the charges of theft of a motor

vehicle, theft under $5000 and One charge under the Railway Safety Act for hitching a ride on the train.