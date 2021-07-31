Man arrested on multiple sexual assault charges in B.C.'s Interior
The Vernon RCMP played a role in getting a sexual offender from the Lower Mainland off the streets.
Joel Carlson was apprehended in Vernon back in September for "offences related to sexual assault and forcible confinement."
At the time, the Vernon detachment issued an appeal for other victims to come forward and many did.
Once those charges were approved, the 28 year-old was taken into custody yesterday in Chilliwack where he faces 11 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault.
