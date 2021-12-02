Man charged for defrauding the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association

Press release:

The Kelowna RCMP have charged a man with defrauding the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association (KMLA).

On October 18, 2018, the Kelowna RCMP began an investigation into a report of an alleged fraud involving the KMLA’s former treasurer. The Kelowna RCMP Economic Crime Unit led this investigation and worked closely with the Kelowna Minor Lacrosse Association and the Gaming Board to gather information and advance the investigation.

As a result of this three-year-long investigation, the BC Prosecution Service has charged 57-year-old John Scott Adams with the following offences:

Theft Over $5000.00

Fraud Over $5000.00

John Scott Adams is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court for a first appearance on January 11, 2022.