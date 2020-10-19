Man charged in connection to the alleged theft of an elderly resident's car

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on October 19, 2020 at 2:09PM:

A Kelowna man was arrested and has now been charged criminally, after he was found in a motor vehicle allegedly taken in the Banks Road area, from an elderly woman who was out shopping.

On October 6, 2020 just before 5:30 p.m., an elderly woman reported that her Buick Verano had been stolen from the parking lot of a business in the 1500-block of Banks Road in Kelowna while she was shopping.

"Just before midnight of the same day, a Kelowna RCMP officer located the woman's vehicle in the 1500-block of Highway 33," states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP. "The front line RCMP officer followed the vehicle and arrested the driver a short time later without incident. The vehicle was returned to its grateful owner."

The BC Prosecution Service has approved charges of possession of stolen property against 38-year-old Fernando Verde. He has been released from custody on conditions for a future court date.

As the matter is now before the court, no further information will be released.