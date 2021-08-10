Man charged with attempted murder in Lake Country

Press release:Lake Country RCMP located and arrested a man for attempted murder after a report of an assault with a weapon resulting in serious injuries.

On August 6, 2021, just before 11:45 a.m., Lake Country RCMP received a report of an assault with a weapon at a business in the 12000 block of Pow Road in Lake Country. Frontline officers arrived on scene where a male victim was located suffering serious, life threatening injuries. A male suspect was still on scene and taken into custody.

The adult male victim was transported to hospital for further medical treatment. The male victim and male suspect were known to one another and this appears to be an isolated incident.

As a result of the investigation, the BC Prosecution Service has charged 29-year-old Jermain Goren Walker with one count of Attempted Murder, contrary to Section 239(1) (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Mr. Walker remains in custody at this time. No further information will be released as the matter is now before the court.