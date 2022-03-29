Man charged with attempted murder of Kelowna RCMP officer

A man has been charged with attempted murder following an attack on a Kelowna RCMP officer.

Thirty-nine year-old Richard McCrea has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault of a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and resist arrest.

Just before midnight Saturday, the RCMP received an unwanted persons call involving people who were camped on the private property of a building on Ellis Street.

An officer responded and found a male related to the call and engaged him in an initial conversation before a scuffle broke out. The suspect allegedly produced a knife and attacked the officer resulting in the officer receiving a serious stab wound above the eye.

The officer fought to gain control of the suspect and discharged his firearm. The suspect was not wounded but began to harm himself with the knife.

The officer was transported to hospital by EHS with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

McCrea has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 11th.