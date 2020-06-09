Man dies suddenly on Penticton bike ride

On June 6th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report that a mountain biker had fallen off his bicycle and become unresponsive.

The bicyclist was riding with a group of other cyclists approximately 1 kilometre from Riddle Road in Penticton, BC.

Frontline RCMP officers, Search and Rescue (SAR) personnel, the Penticton Fire Department, and BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) all attended.

"Efforts were made to revive the 58-year-old Kelowna resident, however sadly those efforts were unsuccessful," states Cst. James Grandy. "RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the man's sudden death."

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the scene and is also investigating the circumstances surrounding the man's death. The Coroners Service’s fact-finding investigation will look to determine who died and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the man's name will not be released. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information for release.