Man facing charges following serious assault on Halloween night

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on November 2, 2020 at 10:28AM:

A Kelowna man is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked another man and left him severely injured in front of the H2O Centre on Halloween night.

On October 31st, 2020 just after 5:30 p.m. members of the Kelowna RCMP frontline responded to a report of an assault in front of the H2O Centre on Gordon Drive in Kelowna. When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old Kelowna man suffering from serious injuries sustained during the alleged attack. He was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment.

The suspect was located and arrested at a residence a few blocks away. The Kelowna RCMP has laid a charge of attempted murder against 30-year-old Jesse Pez. He has been remanded in custody and his next scheduled court appearance is November 2nd. The BC Prosecution Service is now assessing the investigative file for charge approval in accordance with their policies.

The investigation remains ongoing.

As the matter is now before the court, no further information will be released.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.