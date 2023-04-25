Man falls from second floor of Abbott Street apartment, in critical condition: RCMP say

On April 22, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. the Kelowna RCMP attended a two-story apartment building located in the 1700 block of Abbott Street after a report of a male who had fallen from the second floor.

RCMP arrived to find a man, unconscious, laying on the ground with severe injuries. Officers quickly started First Aid before Emergency Health Services (EHS) moved in and transferred the victim to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. One male has been arrested.

“This was a disturbing situation for residents and police officers alike,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our thoughts are with the victim and his family.”

The investigation is ongoing and in it’s early stages. If you witnessed this event or have any video of this area and have not yet spoken with a police officer, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file 2023-21366.